Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,025 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,491,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

