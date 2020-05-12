Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 110 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.19 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.