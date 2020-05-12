Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,470 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

