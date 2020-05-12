Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 323 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

