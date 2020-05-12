Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 477 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

