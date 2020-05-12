Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 500 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 498,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

