Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 520 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $205.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,695 shares of company stock worth $45,118,526 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

