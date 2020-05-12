Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 55 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $193.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

