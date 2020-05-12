Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 618 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

