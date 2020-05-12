Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 72 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 349,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 759.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in S&P Global by 592.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 338,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $300.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

