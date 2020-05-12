Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 837 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.