Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 866 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

