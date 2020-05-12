Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

