Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.