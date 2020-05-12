Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $12,736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tesla by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 193,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price objective (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

TSLA stock opened at $811.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of -911.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.72. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

