PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

PAYS opened at $7.44 on Friday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.83.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in PaySign by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

