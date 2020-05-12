PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

