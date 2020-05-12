Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) versus Grupo TMM SAB (NASDAQ:GTMAY) Critical Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Grupo TMM SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Grupo TMM SAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $26.85 million 1.09 -$32.06 million N/A N/A Grupo TMM SAB $76.74 million 0.30 $720,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo TMM SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Grupo TMM SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -119.41% -4.32% -3.76% Grupo TMM SAB 0.94% 0.68% 0.34%

Summary

Grupo TMM SAB beats Performance Shipping on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

