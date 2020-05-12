PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

