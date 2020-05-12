Pharming Group (PHGUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $895.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHGUF. ValuEngine downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

