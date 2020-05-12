Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.74. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

