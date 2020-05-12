Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

