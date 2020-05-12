Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

SIGI stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

