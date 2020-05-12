Piper Sandler Weighs in on Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

GHL stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,198,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

