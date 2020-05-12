PlayAGS Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.88. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

