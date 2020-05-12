Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.15.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

