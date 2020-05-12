PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.00. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

