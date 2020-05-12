PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

