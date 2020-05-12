Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $112.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

