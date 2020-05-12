Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.8% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

