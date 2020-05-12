Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

