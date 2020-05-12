Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.85.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.33. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

