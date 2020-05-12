Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Issued By Desjardins

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of George Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

TSE:WN opened at C$102.32 on Monday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$84.01 and a 1 year high of C$113.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 81.08.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total value of C$691,588.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,241,061.20.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

