Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for IAA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

IAA stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

