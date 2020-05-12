Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 3.38.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

