Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of STN stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 219,964 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 263,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

