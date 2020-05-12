Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 244,772 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

