Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

WING stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after buying an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.