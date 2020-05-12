Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$36.49 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

