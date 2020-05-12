Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cominar REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$1.45. The company had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

