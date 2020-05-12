Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Issued By Piper Sandler

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for German American Bancorp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

GABC opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $402,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at $91,839.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Insiders purchased 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $858,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

