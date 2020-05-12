Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Home Capital Group Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

HCG opened at C$18.43 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$13.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.88. The company has a market cap of $923.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

