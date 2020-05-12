Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

IONS opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $73.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.