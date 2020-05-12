Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after acquiring an additional 699,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

