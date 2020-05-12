Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Noodles & Co Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NDLS stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

