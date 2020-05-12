Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,907,000 after buying an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after buying an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

