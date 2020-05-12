Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.67. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

