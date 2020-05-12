Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE:RSG opened at $82.05 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

