Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.55.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$42.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$43.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.91%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

