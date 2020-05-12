Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered by KeyCorp

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.